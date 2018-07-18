Minerals council extends condolences on the loss of six miners at Palabora

File: Six miners have died after being trapped underground at the Palabora Copper mine in Limpopo. Photo: eNCA / Thireshni Sanasy

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council South Africa (formerly known as the Chamber of Mines) on Tuesday extended their condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the six miners who died following an underground fire at the Palabora Copper mine

The miners died on Sunday.

“The Minerals Council notes with deep concern the increase in the number of fatal accidents on South Africa’s mines over the past 18 months. All efforts will continue to reverse this trend and to reinforce our aspiration to achieve the goal of zero harm," said the Minerals Council.

Meanwhile, trade union Solidarity said that the tragic mining accident was the third major mining accident in a two-month period, leaving the mining industry with more questions than answers.

Deputy General Secretary of Occupational Health and Safety at Solidarity, Advocate Paul Mardon said such an accident was not uncommon because of the constant friction that the conveyor belts were subjected to.

Mardon added that due to similar incidents in the past, the Department of Mineral Resources issued safety regulations requiring all conveyor belts to have fire-retardant textile-reinforced conveyor belting.

“However, at this stage, there are many questions that need to be answered,” Mardon said.

Mardon wanted to know if the conveyor belt that caught fire was a fire-retardant one, and if so, when last the particular conveyor belt had been inspected and serviced with a view to safety. He pointed out that safety regulations require mines to have early alarm instruments underground to signal early warnings in case of fire.

“In this way, workers can be warned timeously to evacuate a danger zone in good time. It would appear as if this was not the case in this instance,” Mardon said.

Mardon said a full-scale investigation would be launched shortly to establish the cause of this tragic accident.

“Solidarity will be part of the investigations on an ongoing basis in a bid to get to the bottom of the incident,” Mardon concluded.



African News Agency