Mineworker dies after fall at Amplats’ Tumela mine

JOHANNESBURG – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reported on Wednesday that a mineworker had died from injuries suffered in a fall-of-ground related incident at the company’s Tumela Mine in the Thabazimbi District in Limpopo.

The world’s largest platinum producer said the incident occurred on April 8, but the employee succumbed to his injuries on Friday last week.

Amplats chief executive, Chris Griffith, said an investigation was underway and sent condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased miner.

“We are providing support and assistance to all involved during this difficult time. An independent and a comprehensive process is underway to understand the circumstances,” Griffiths said.

“We continue to focus our energies on working towards zero harm for all our employees.”

Tumela mine consists of three vertical and four decline shafts and is being operated at a depth ranging between 160 metres and 850 metres beneath the surface. The Tumela mine produces platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold.

