Mining charter to be finalised in May: Mantashe

File: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the highly-contentious mining charter will be finalised by May.

JOHANNESBURG – The highly-contentious mining charter will be finalised by May, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

He said the top priority at the moment was to assure investors of policy certainty.

CALS is deeply concerned that mining affected communities have been excluded again from #MiningCharter discussions this past weekend despite a court order and undertaking from @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/uQkNaxYh6f — CALS (@CALS_ZA) March 20, 2018

“Uppermost in our minds is that we should ensure that there is policy certainty,” Mantashe said.

“In this regard, we need to see finality with regards to the Mining Charter and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill, with the aim of improving investor confidence.”

Mantashe went on to explain his vision for the final charter and concerns around transformation.

“Transformation means ownership, control, management and meaningful participation by the black majority in the industry,” explained Mantashe.

He said transformation could occur in a growing and competitive mining industry, and the emphasis on transformation is on a mining industry that benefits producers – big and small, workers, communities and the economy of South Africa as a whole.

eNCA