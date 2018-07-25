CSIR says mining fatalities can be reduced

File: The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says it’s found new ways to reduce mining fatalities. However, technological advances would likely lead to job losses.

The CSIR says this is part of its support for Operation Phakisa, which was launched in 2014 to reduce mine deaths to zero by 2020.

But one of the principal researchers says though the technology would save lives, other advances would likely lead to job losses.

The battle to reduce fatalities in the mining sector has proved to be a mammoth task.

Mining deaths increased from 73 in 2016 to 88 last year.

Despite the Mineral Resources Department condemning this, and unions calling for stricter penalties, this year hasn’t been better, with around 55 deaths recorded so far.

The CSIR, says the answer to significantly reducing these deaths lies in modern technology.

According to Michael van Schoor, principal researcher for the CSIR: “Approximately 40 percent of all fatalities underground occur because of falls of ground and GPR can definitely play a role towards reducing that number specifically.”

The CSIR says ground-penetrating radar and a device called a Rock Pulse are key to reducing fatalities from rock falls.

The GPR works by sending radio waves into a rock.

The waves show where the cracks are, which allows workers to know where to put supporting structures before working under that rock.

The rocket pulse is placed at the rock above where miners are working, and actively monitors the sound inside the rock.

If the rock starts cracking, an alarm sounds to alert workers to evacuate the area.

The CSIR says despite the potential these technologies have to save lives, getting mines to use them as safety measures has proved difficult.

The council has also invented other technologies aimed at removing humans from risky jobs, but they say this would also mean a loss of jobs for a number of people.

The CSIR says mining companies are already digging 4 kilometres below ground.

This new technology is set to become increasingly important to ensure safety as the mining sector prepares to dig even further down.

