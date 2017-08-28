Mining sector must prioritise safety: mineral resources minister

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane has called on mining houses to prioritise health and safety.

This follows an accident at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine over the weekend, which resulted in the death of three employees.

Two workers remain unaccounted for, while two others escaped with minor injuries.

"We are concerned about the accidents we are seeing in the industry. As we head towards the last quarter of the year, we are asking that employers and the workforce remain alert and continue to prioritise safety, and as the regulator we will be increasing inspections," Minister Zwane said in a media release.

"We continue to engage with business and labour unions to look at how we can together ensure that the positive strides we have made on health and safety are not reversed," he said.

eNCA