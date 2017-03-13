Former Sanral CEO Nazir Ali appointed chairperson of interim Prasa board

File: Former Sanral CEO and the man at the centre of the e-toll debacle Nazir Ali, has been appointed as the Chairperson of Prasa's interim board on Monday. Photo: Werner Beukes/SAPA

PRETORIA - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has named the interim board for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Monday in Pretoria.



Transport spokesperson Tiyani Rikotso, former Sanral CEO Nazir Ali and SALGA's Xolile George are all part of the interim board.

The man at the center of the #etolls debacle at #Sanral now finds himself as the new interim Chairperson of the #Prasa Board. pic.twitter.com/KcD9NLwgwv — Michael Appel (@TheMikeAppel) March 13, 2017

Peters's announcement came amid an urgent court interdict brought by former Prasa Board Chairperson Popo Molefe and other axed directors.

They want the courts to declare the board’s dissolution unlawful.

The transport minister dissolved Prasa's board after infighting between members and former acting CEO, Collins Letsoalo.

Letsoalo was fired for allegedly increasing his salary by 350-percent without approval, a charge he denies.

"it is my contention that my decision to dissolve the former board of Prasa was a necessary step towards bringing the matter to closure but also to ensure that I restore good corporate governance...the term of office of the removed board was to expire in July 2017 and the ad calling for nominations was published and has already closed. I have taken a decision to appoint an interim board...until the appointment of the new board as anticipated, the matter relating to the position of the acting group CEO remains a matter to be dealt with by the board in terms of the shareholder contract," Peters said.

Peters says having Letsoalo removed as Acting CEO shouldn't be seen as any wrong doing on his part #Prasa — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) March 13, 2017

Reacting to the news of the appointment of a new board, former Prasa Board Chairperson Popo Molefe accused the minister of not acting in good faith.

"The long and short of it is that the minister is saying to us that she doesn't care what we say, even the warning we gave her yesterday (Sunday) would consider her to be acting in contempt of court, she's saying, do your damnedest, I'm doing what I want," Moloefe said.

According to Molefe, the dissolved board was not given enough time to discuss the reasons for its dissolution.



"The interesting thing is that they say they couldn't wait for the application. Yet on Friday, when we wrote to them to say, give us reasons at 3 o'clock why you are resolving the board, they couldn't. And, we wrote again to say give us reasons not to undertake an interim board by 1900 hours on Friday. They said they couldn't do so the time is too short we should give them until Tuesday. Quite clearly they were trying to pull the wool over our eyes, they knew what they were planning. They wanted to then precipitate a situation where they would say it's already water under the bridge we have appointed an interim board there's no relevance to the issues you are raising," he added.

Peters, however, told the media that she was well within her rights to dissolve the Prasa board.



"We are a constitutional state governed by laws similarly I exercised the power bestowed on me to pull out all the stops in bringing stability to and good governance at Prasa," she said.

The new interim Board of #Prasa with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/IFArCIxmkb — Michael Appel (@TheMikeAppel) March 13, 2017

Meanwhile former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana, also took to Twitter after the minister's announcement.

I welcome the interim PRASA Board. Solid and experienced individuals. Previous Board forgot the mandate of PRASA but focused on side issues. — Lucky Montana (@MontanaLucky) March 13, 2017

eNCA