Minister chased from mining charter meeting

MIDDELBURG - Residents have disrupted an address by the Mineral Resources Minister at a community meeting in Middelburg in Mpumalanga.
Mosebenzi Zwane was meant to talk about the controversial new mining charter.
#MiningCharter Practical and Radical Economic Transformation members disrupt Minister Zwanes imbizo. pic.twitter.com/xP3KmkzaCk— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 23, 2017
Members of the community say they support the charter, but wanted the premier to address them.
#miningcharter One man grabs a microphone and ask Minister Zwane where's Premier David Mabuza, you used a wrong door— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 23, 2017
Zwane has vowed to return, with the premier.
The Chamber of Mines has rejected the document, saying it wasn't consulted.
#MiningCharter Minister Zwane arrives as crowds plead with him to implement the charter and Chamber is against it. pic.twitter.com/SsLpyUPFXO— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 23, 2017
The new charter dictates mines must be at least 30 percent black-owned.
