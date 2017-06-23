Minister chased from mining charter meeting

MIDDELBURG - Residents have disrupted an address by the Mineral Resources Minister at a community meeting in Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

Mosebenzi Zwane was meant to talk about the controversial new mining charter.

#MiningCharter Practical and Radical Economic Transformation members disrupt Minister Zwanes imbizo. pic.twitter.com/xP3KmkzaCk — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 23, 2017

Members of the community say they support the charter, but wanted the premier to address them.

#miningcharter One man grabs a microphone and ask Minister Zwane where's Premier David Mabuza, you used a wrong door — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 23, 2017

Zwane has vowed to return, with the premier.

The Chamber of Mines has rejected the document, saying it wasn't consulted.

#MiningCharter Minister Zwane arrives as crowds plead with him to implement the charter and Chamber is against it. pic.twitter.com/SsLpyUPFXO — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 23, 2017

The new charter dictates mines must be at least 30 percent black-owned.

eNCA