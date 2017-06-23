Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Minister chased from mining charter meeting

MIDDELBURG - Residents have disrupted an address by the Mineral Resources Minister at a community meeting in Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

Mosebenzi Zwane was meant to talk about the controversial new mining charter.

Members of the community say they support the charter, but wanted the premier to address them.

Zwane has vowed to return, with the premier.

The Chamber of Mines has rejected the document, saying it wasn't consulted.

The new charter dictates mines must be at least 30 percent black-owned.

