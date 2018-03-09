Mokonyane not a 'diva' over carpets request

File: GCIS has released a statement, refuting allegations that Communications Minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, is a diva for asking for carpets to be removed in her new office.

JOHANNESBURG - Government Communication Services (GCIS) has released a statement, refuting allegations that Communications Minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, is a diva for asking for carpets to be removed in her new office.

In the statement, GCIS notes an article published by The Star newspaper titled "‘Diva’ minister refuses to work in a carpeted office."

It says it is unfortunate that the newspaper "reduced itself to sensational reporting and also gave prominence to a story that is not newsworthy on its front page."

It goes on to say the report is riddled with inaccuracies and that the Department of Public Works had authorised the removal of old carpets from Mokonyane's office for health reasons.

GCIS acting Director-General, Phumla Williams said: “This story in The Star is a form of yellow journalism, which uses eye-catching headlines for increasing sales. Despite having authentic confirmations from credible sources, the journalist chose to make it a sensational story loaded with inaccuracies. In the public service it is nothing unusual about such requests as government has always strived to ensure that its employees are working in a conducive environment which includes political principals.”

You know that it is hectic when a minister calls you in her personal capacity ahead of the deadline. More in The Star tomorrow. Get a copy! — SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) March 8, 2018

"I therefore confirm that the Department of Public Works shall pay the costs of the removal of the carpet in the office of the minister of communications prior to occupation and replacement thereof with laminated wooden flooring,” reads Nxesi’s letter. https://t.co/VGZzOqc2kp — SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) March 9, 2018

