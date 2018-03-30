Minister promises social grants will be paid on time

File: People queuing outside Sassa's offices to receive their grants. Last week, the court granted Sassa a request to extend the contract of Cash Paymaster Services for six months. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister, Susan Shabangu, has assured grant beneficiaries that they will be paid on time.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will be open on Monday and Tuesday to ensure a smooth transition as it takes over some payments.

"If there are any challenges they come across they can call our call centre... They can also go to the pay points, especially those who do cash payments, [as well as] to our various Sassa staff who will assist them as they reach all the pay points," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said government will follow the instructions of the Constitutional Court.

Last week, the court granted Sassa a request to extend the contract of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for six months.

"We welcome the decision of the Constitutional Court on allowing CPS to continue paying cash for Sassa beneficiaries. And, we committed ourselves to adhere to all the instructions from the court. So, we want to assure all South Africans but particularly the beneficiaries that their grants will be paid," Dlamini-Zuma promised.

eNCA