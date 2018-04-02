Sisulu welcomes reported retraction of Australian comments about SA farmers

File: International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed the Australian government's retraction of comments about white South African farmers and land redistribution. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has "noted and welcomed" the retraction by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Jullie Bishop of the comments made by their Home Affairs minister on the land redistribution process.

According to a statement released on Monday by the International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco): “We welcome the assurance by the Australian government, as reported in the media, that the comments made by their Home Affairs minister are not in line with Australian immigration policy.

"We also welcome Australia's condemnation of the unfortunate comments by South African and other international organisations and leaders," Sisulu said.

Last month, Sisulu officially informed the Australian government that its South African counterpart was offended by comments made by that country's minister of Home Affairs, Peter Dutton.

The minister issued a diplomatic démarche to the Australian High Commissioner to South Africa to demand a retraction of Dutton's comments about the South African land redistribution process.

Dutton said white South African farmers deserved "special attention" for acceptance to Australia on refugee or humanitarian grounds.

On Monday, Sisulu said: "We must emphasise, as we have stated before, that no one is being persecuted in South Africa, including white farmers. We call upon all non-governmental organisations to desist from spreading untruths and misleading information".

According to Dirco, diplomatic channels are always open to those who wish to seek clarity on South African policy positions.

eNCA