Minstrel parade will go ahead despite boycott

CAPE TOWN - A minstrel parade is expected to go ahead in Cape Town on Monday.

That’s despite a boycott by the biggest minstrel association.

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association has withdrawn from Die Tweede Nuwe Jaar event.

Its three dozen troupes won’t take to the streets after the association became embroiled in legal battles with the city.

Authorities denied them an events permit over compliance issues.

But they now plan to host their own event at a local stadium.

Monday's parade is hosted by the Kaapse Klopse Karnaval Association.

