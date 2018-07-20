DStv Channel 403
Missing Jo'burg school principal found in hospital

File: The missing Principal of Sandringham High School northeast of Johannesburg has been found, the family confirmed and the Provincial Department of Education confirmed on Friday. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG – The missing principal of Sandringham High School northeast of Johannesburg has been found, the family and the Provincial Department of Education confirmed on Friday.

He was found in the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday.

"It is alleged that the said Principal was knocked by a vehicle in Brakpan on the 5th of July... and rushed to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. He is in a critical but stable condition after receiving neccesary care in the ICU," Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said. 

On Thursday concerns were high after it was reported that the said principal had not reported for work since the reopening of schools on Tuesday.

This prompted Provincial MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi to visit the school.

