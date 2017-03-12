Missing KZN baby found alive

File: Baby Siwaphiwe was snatched during a hijacking in Durban on Friday. Photo: SAPS

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on Sunday morning that missing infant, Siwaphiwe has been found alive.

Police found baby Siwaphiwe in a vehicle at Pinetown's Mariannhill Toll Plaza outside Durban at 4am on Sunday morning.

The month-old baby was abducted on Friday morning during a hijacking.

Two armed suspects approached the mother in her car while she was breastfeeding.

She was also with her eight-year-old son at the time.

The suspects made off with a white Toyota Yaris and the baby.

The car was later found in Montclair but the baby and the child safety seat were missing.

A reward of R250,000 was offered for information on the baby's whereabouts.

One suspect has been arrested.



eNCA