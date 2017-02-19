Missing KZN hikers found safe

19 February 2017 - Dr Corne van Rensburg, from Amanzimtoti and Pastor Wille Henning, from Port Edward, both aged 66, were found safe and well after having gone missing in the Umtamvuna Nature Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: NSRI

PORT EDWARD - Two hikers who went missing in bad weather in the Umtamvuna Nature Reserve near Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, have been found alive and well.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) released a statement saying the two, Dr Corne van Rensburg, from Amanzimtoti and Pastor Wille Henning, from Port Edward, both aged 66, were located in the later afternoon on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, communication had been established with the two men, via cellphone, and it was ascertained they were safe, albeit lost while hiking the Nkonka Trail in thick mist and rain. However, their cellphone batteries later died, and an extensive search operation initially yielded no results.

Later in the afternoon, when the weather lifted ftemporarily, local pilot Dean Riley volunteered his helicopter to assist in the search.

According to the NSRI statement, he flew over an area where the missing hikers were suspected to be, despite it being a barely accessible area.

They were spotted in that area, but well off the hiking trail. Riley managed to pick them up by helicopter, and they were reported not to be injured.

The team included the NSRI Port Edward, Ezemvelo Kwa-Zulu Wildlife Park rangers, Police Search and Rescue, SA Police Services, Medivac ambulance services, GP Security, Balito Specialised Search and Rescue, local farmers and Port Edward Rate Payers Association.

