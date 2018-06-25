Mitchells Plain man arrested after child's body found in shallow grave

File: The police said two members of its members sustained head and leg injuries as a result of the stone throwing. Photo: Gallo / Lerato Maduna

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested in Cape Town after the body of a six-year-old child was found in a shallow grave in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain over the weekend.

According to the police, the grandmother of the missing child Stacey Adams (also known as Jamie) sent her to her mother’s house in De La Rey Street, Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the grandmother contacted the mother to get the child ready as she was going to fetch her. It was only then that they realised that the child is missing and reported her missing at Mitchells Plain police station.

An immediate search ensued and while searching in De La Rey Street, the search party was alerted, by the community, of soft soil on the ground at a house there.

The search party started digging and discovered an unidentified body in a shallow grave.

“The members on the crime scene did a preliminary interview with a male member of that household,” Western Cape police said in a statement.

“As the police was evacuating with this male, the crowd became rowdy and threw stones and bricks at the police. They charged at the members in an attempt to get hold of this male.

“While the police tried to get the alleged suspect away from the crime scene the house was petrol bombed and set alight.

“The suspect had to be removed from the scene in a Nyala for his safety. The police had to use stun grenades, handgas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.”

The police said two members of its members sustained head and leg injuries as a result of the stone throwing.

The family of the deceased are yet to identify the body to determine whether it is that of Stacey Adams.

A case of murder has been opened and an additional charge of public violence will be added, the police said.

