Charges have been provisionally withdrawn against Given and Ipeleng Mkhari. Instagram

Media personality Given Mkhari has been arrested for assault. Photo: Gallo / Elizabeth Sejake

JOPHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority will have the final say in the Mkhari assault case.

Charges have been provisionally withdrawn against Given and Ipeleng Mkhari.

The Mkharis opened assault cases against each other on Saturday, but withdrew them this morning.

They have also requested to deal with the issue privately.

eNCA