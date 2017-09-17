Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mkhize denies advocating for rape charges to be dropped against Zuma

  • South Africa
File: ANC Treasurer Zweli Mkhize has denied trying to advocate for the dropping of rape charges against President Jacob Zuma. Photo: Siphelele Dludla/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC presidential hopeful, Zweli Mkhize is denying he tried to manipulate President Jacob Zuma's rape accuser to drop charges against him.

He says he’d never advocate for the dropping of rape charges against anyone.

The book about the late Fezekile Kuzwayo, written by radio personality Redi Tlhabi, accuses Mkhize of betraying Khwezi's trust during the rape trial.

The City Press newspaper says Mkhize was not available for comment when contacted about the allegations.

But Mkhize’s released a statement, saying he was not given enough time to respond.

He also accuses the newspaper of violating journalism ethics.

Mkhize says he was asked for comment, while attending the funeral of ANC Youth League Secretary General, Sindiso Magaqa on Saturday.

The newspaper gave him a 5pm deadline to respond.

The ANC Treasurer says his office asked that the story not be published.

Mkhize says he’s never violated women’s rights and dignity.

eNCA

