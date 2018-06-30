Mkhize mum on allegations he pushed municipalities to invest in VBS

File: Co-operative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize is yet to respond to allegations he may be the reason several municipalities lost hundreds of millions of rand. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Co-operative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize is yet to respond to allegations he may be the reason several municipalities lost hundreds of millions of rand.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa claims Mkhize instructed 14 municipalities from three provinces to invest billions of tax-payers money in the embattled VBS mutual bank.

The bank was placed under curatorship earlier this year.

Holomisa claims it's this Minister who pushed municipalities to invest in VBS in the first place.

14 municipalities in Limpopo, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga invested more than R1.5-billion in VBS.

Hard earned tax-payers money was apparently squandered by a few officials to fund their high-flying lifestyles.

Holomisa says he has proof Mkhize, who at the time was African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General, had a hand in the deal.

Holomisa claims to have evidence that a presentation was made to Mkhize to get money from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) through municipalities for a company linked to the ANC.

Mkhize is yet to comment on the allegations against him.

So too are the Presidency and the ANC.

Exactly who to blame is still unclear as the Hawks continues its probe of fraud and corruption at VBS bank.

