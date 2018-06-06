Mkhwebane's fitness for office to be discussed

File: The Justice and Correctional Services Committee will discuss Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Wednesday. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatsi

JOHANNESBURG – The Justice and Correctional Services Committee will discuss Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Wednesday.

This comes after Members of Parliament (MPs) and Corruption Watch called for her removal earlier this year.

MPs criticised Mkhwebane after she failed to include the Gupta family in her Estina Dairy Farm investigation.

Last year, the North Gauteng High Court ruled Mkhwebane overestimated her powers and did not understand her constitutional duty.

This followed her recommendations that the Constitution be amended to alter the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank in her ABSA/Bankorp bailout report.

