Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mkhwebane's overstepped her mandate on Zille ruling: civil rights body

  • South Africa
File: The Centre for Constitutional Rights says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's overstepped her mandate. This follows her suggested remedial action on Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's colonialism tweet. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Constitutional Rights says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has overstepped her mandate.

This follows her suggested remedial action on Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's colonialism tweet.

WATCH: Public Protector releases reports on Zille Tweet, other cases

"I would share the sentiment that she would have appeared to have overreached and that she probably doesn’t understand the exact powers of the office," said Phephelaphi Dube, director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights:

"It would appear as if at best it’s an overreach of her powers and at worst it’s really a simple incomprehension of the law and the constitution in this regard."

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close