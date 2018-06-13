Mkhwebane's overstepped her mandate on Zille ruling: civil rights body

File: The Centre for Constitutional Rights says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's overstepped her mandate. This follows her suggested remedial action on Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's colonialism tweet. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Constitutional Rights says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has overstepped her mandate.

This follows her suggested remedial action on Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's colonialism tweet.

"I would share the sentiment that she would have appeared to have overreached and that she probably doesn’t understand the exact powers of the office," said Phephelaphi Dube, director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights:

"It would appear as if at best it’s an overreach of her powers and at worst it’s really a simple incomprehension of the law and the constitution in this regard."

To hold – as the Public Protector did in her report on Zille’s tweets – that section 16(2)(b) prohibits speech, is a bit like holding that a Beyoncé song legally prohibits racism. https://t.co/zkXot6Vry0 pic.twitter.com/GfKWENM1oy — Pierre de Vos (@pierredevos) June 12, 2018

