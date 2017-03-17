Modelling boss convicted of rape to be sentenced in May

File: The founder of Modelling South Africa (PTY) was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, fraud, exposure of pornography to children and access to child pornography last month. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg model agency boss, Dawie De Villiers, who was found guilty of rape and a string of other charges, will likely only be sentenced in May.

The founder of Modelling South Africa (PTY) was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, fraud, exposure of pornography to children and access to child pornography last month.

On Friday, during proceedings at the South Gauteng High Court, the pre-sentencing officer told the court that a report would be available on 23 May.

State prosecutor Arveena Persad told the court that she needed an exact date on which to expect the report as she had an expert who would be reviewing the report.

Judge Cassim Moosa requested that the report be submitted to the State by 22 May to allow the State to prepare accordingly and to avoid any further postponement of the case.

Persad further requested that a date be set for the sentencing to avoid risking the court not having a date available at a later stage.

The matter was postponed to 24 May for pre-sentencing proceedings to begin. De Villiers' bail was extended.

