Moerane Commission into political killings resumes

DURBAN - The Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal will resume on Monday for four days.

Witnesses include the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) IFP's Blessed Gwala.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has indicated it will appear before the commission.

It wants to dispute evidence raised by its ethics manager alleging numerous irregularities at the police watchdog.

The African National Congress (ANC) has also committed to testifying before the commission, which has already heard that the infamous Glebelands hostel in Umlazi is a haven for hitmen.

The commission will wrap up its work next month.

Almost 90 people have been killed in what are to believed politically-motivated crimes linked to the Glebelands hostel since 2014, with no arrests being made.

