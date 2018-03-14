Moerane Commission wraps up

DURBAN - Wednesday is the last sitting of the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.



On Monday, the commission heard testimony from witnesses for the last time.

Witnesses have attributed the political violence in the province to the battle for positions in the local ANC.

Former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa’s murder took centre stage.

The commission also heard that politicians and taxi bosses hired hitmen based at the notorious Glebelands hostel to settle scores.

On Wednesday, evidence leaders will give closing statements.

It’s not yet clear whether the commission’s findings will be released to the public.

eNCA