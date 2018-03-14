Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Moerane Commission wraps up

  • South Africa
File: Advocate Vasu Gounden, commission chairman Marumo Moerane and professor Cheryl Potgieter investigated political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: ANA

DURBAN - Wednesday is the last sitting of the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday, the commission heard testimony from witnesses for the last time.

Witnesses have attributed the political violence in the province to the battle for positions in the local ANC.

Former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa’s murder took centre stage.

READ: NPA to testify at Moerane Commission

The commission also heard that politicians and taxi bosses hired hitmen based at the notorious Glebelands hostel to settle scores.

On Wednesday, evidence leaders will give closing statements.

It’s not yet clear whether the commission’s findings will be released to the public.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close