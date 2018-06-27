Mokgoro: 'It's too soon for me to give a diagnosis on problems facing NW'

File: Newly-elected North West Premier Job Mokgoro says it's too soon for him to give a diagnosis on problems facing his province. Photo: ANA / Supplied

PARLIAMENT - Newly-elected North West Premier Job Mokgoro says it's too soon for him to give a diagnosis on problems facing his province.

He was answering questions in Parliament following his election last week after months of turmoil in the province.

National government has effectively taken over control of the key departments in the province, including health and education.

The premier says he needs time on the ground before reporting back to Parliament.

"At the risk of over simplification we are grappling with complex issues. I would be the last one to understand what the root causes are because the danger is if I say to this house I understand what the causes are, we will all agree that these are the interventions. And when we come back having observed the implementations of these interventions I would feel like one of the most idiotic persons in this world because those interventions would have not worked," he said.

"Because our approaches are informed by certain assumptions that are wrong. And really if I’m making myself clear, this is the essence of the challenge we have in the broader South African government and most specifically the province which is before us," said Mokgoro.

eNCA