Mokonyane favoured company in Giyani Water Project: report

JOHANNESBURG - Former Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane reportedly ensured that a construction firm benefitted unduly from the Giyani Water Project.

The City Press newspaper is reporting that she appointed LTE Consulting engineers without a public tender.

LTE went on to earn more than R200-million from the contract.

Last week, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union went on strike claiming that Mokonyane used dodgy contracts to raid state coffers.

Mokonyane was moved from the Water Affairs Ministry to the Communications portfolio in the February cabinet reshuffle.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts accused her of collapsing the Water Affairs Department by allowing it to run more than R4-billion into debt.

