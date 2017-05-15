Molefe set to return to work

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is expected to return to his old job on Monday. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

JOHANNESBURG – Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is expected to return to his old job on Monday.

The move has been met with anger from political parties, including the ANC.

Molefe left the power utility nearly six months ago, after being implicated in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

Eskom's board offered him a R30-million golden handshake, but the plan was shot down by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

The Eskom board then withdrew Molefe's application for early retirement, prompting his return to work.

Congress of the People said it planned to protest Molefe's return at Eskom’s headquarters in Megawatt Park.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has been summoned to Luthuli House to discuss the affairs of the power utility.

