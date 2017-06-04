Molefe to fight Eskom in court

File: Axed Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is to fight back in court Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Brian Molefe is to take Eskom to the Labour court over his axing as CEO.

Molefe is filing an urgent application asking the court to order that his removal from the parastatal is unlawful and void.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown ordered the board last week to reverse his reappointment

Molefe had stepped down in November after he was implicated in the Public Protector's report on state capture.

Brown subsequently refused to grant him a R30-million pension payout and Molefe agreed to return to Eskom, claiming he had not resigned but had taken unpaid leave.

His return was widely criticised by the ANC, DA, EFF and civil society groups.

eNCA