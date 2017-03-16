Molefe wants axed Prasa board reinstated

File: The North Gauteng High Court will hear the former Prasa board chair's application for an urgent court interdict against the transport minister. Photo: Gallo / Alet Pretorius

JOHANNESBURG - The North Gauteng High Court will hear the former Prasa board chair's application for an urgent court interdict against the transport minister.

Popo Molefe wants to have a decision by Minister Dipuo Peters to dissolve the board set aside.

The minister announced her decision following a spat between board members and former acting CEO Collins Letsoalo.

The board fired Letsoalo after it emerged that he'd increased his salary by 350 percent without its approval.

Molefe is arguing that the axing of the board is unlawful and unconstitutional.

At the same time, a strike is looming at the embattled passenger rail agency.

Prasa and one of the unions can't agree on a proposed wage increase demand.

eNCA