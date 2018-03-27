More arrests in Hermanus after violent protests

File: A stand-off with police happened on Monday after a group of Zwelihle residents took up occupancy on vacant land belonging to the state. Photo: eNCA/Khumo Pulumo

HERMANUS - Zwelihle police in Hermanus have arrested more people suspected of involvement in suspected land grabs and subsequent violent protests.

A stand-off with police happened on Monday after a group of residents took up occupancy on vacant land belonging to the state.

They marked out plots for themselves and marched to the municipal manager’s office and demanded a supply of water and electricity.

The protests turned violent, resulting in part of the satellite police station set alight, three SAPS vehicles damaged and one member injured in several run-ins between the police and protesters.

Several shops were looted and buildings also damaged.

In response, police arrested 26 people for public violence. Four more people were arrested on Monday night, bringing the total to 30 people arrested for public violence.

They are expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of public violence.

Heavy police presence, spent rubber bullets all over the road #eNCA pic.twitter.com/wIQzQ57DNt — Pheladi Sethusa (@pheladi_s) March 26, 2018

Additional police deployments comprising members from neighbouring stations, public order police and members of the K9 unit are monitoring the situation.

Mediation talks between community representatives, the municipality, human rights commission and police took place yesterday evening.

A follow-up meeting with the MEC for human settlements is scheduled for Tuesday.

