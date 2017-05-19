More bodies discovered in Welkom mine

File: Two more bodies were recovered overnight in a Welkom mine. Photo: ER24 / Russel Meiring

WELKOM - Parliament's mineral resources committee has welcomed the arrest of 13 illegal miners in Welkom.

It was previously owned by Harmony Gold.

It’s believed an underground explosion at the Eland Mine shaft on 11 May killed over 40 people.

Two more bodies were recovered overnight.

This brings the number of bodies brought to the surface to 31.

The mineral resources committee has sent condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Emergency teams are continuing their search for more bodies.

eNCA