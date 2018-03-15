More Home Affairs staff in hot water over cellphone video

File: Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni says the department has commenced with disciplinary measures against the official and three supervisors.

JOHANNESBURG – Three more Home Affairs staffers may be in hot water after a video clip showing an official seemingly preoccupied with her cellphone while at work has gone viral.

This was confirmed by the department in a media statement following an order by Minister Malusi Gigaba instructing the department to act swiftly to address the matter.

“The Department can confirm that the official is stationed at the Beitbridge Port of Entry,” the statement read.

I was this morning informed about the video circulating on social media platforms, and have asked the Department of @HomeAffairsSA to investigate this matter and take swift action against the official. pic.twitter.com/ZwllSemEyZ

— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) March 14, 2018

“The official has been identified and she will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes. Further to this, disciplinary measures have commenced against the three supervisors on the shift for lack of adequate supervision.”

In the video, the woman appears to be distracted by her phone while on duty. She mistakenly stamps a passport twice while constantly looking at her phone.

She then hands back the documents without realising her mishap.

“Of major concern to me is the fact that the official is dealing with security documents without paying attention to detail and rather preoccupied with her cellular phone,” said Director-General Mkuseli Apleni.

eNCA