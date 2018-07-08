Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

More legal woes for Duduzane Zuma

  • South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

This is the first time a high-ranking individual could face the music for their alleged links to state capture.

It’s being reported that Duduzane Zuma faces a charge of corruption, but the Hawks are yet to confirm this.

The matter is reportedly linked to then-deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

In 2015, Jonas claimed he was offered the position of finance minister during a meeting with Duduzane Zuma, businessman Fana Hlongwane and Ajay Gupta.

Jonas claims he was offered six-hundred million rand at that meeting, which took place at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound.

He was briefly detained upon arrival at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport this week.

