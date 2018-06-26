More South Africans are finding work, but salaries are declining

File: At least 56,000 more South Africans found work in the country’s formal sector in the first quarter of this year. There's been a sharp rise in government jobs in the latest numbers from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG - At least 56,000 more South Africans found work in the country’s formal sector in the first quarter of this year.

There's been a sharp rise in government jobs in the latest survey from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

The community services sector added 67,000 more jobs during the first 3 months of the year.

However, this was countered by employment figures in the trade sector, which has dropped by 26,000 after peaking in the December period.

Despite more South Africans being formally employed, average salaries fell by 3,9 percent.

