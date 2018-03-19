Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Moseneke to release final Esidimeni report

  • South Africa
File: Former deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke presided over the Life Esidimeni arbitration public hearings. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke will release the Life Esidimeni Arbitration report on Monday.

Last month, the state, Solidarity and Section27 agreed that the families of the mentally ill patients who died should be compensated.

The proposed compensation was R200,000, which would cover funeral costs and claims for emotional shock.

Section27 also wanted R1.5-million for constitutional damages.

Moseneke is expected to announce his decision on how the families should be compensated.

More than 180 psychiatric patients died in Gauteng after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.

Several top Gauteng health department officials took the stand during the Life Esidimeni arbitrations hearings.

Former head of mental health, Dr Makhabo Manamela, was directly in charge of the patient transfer project.

During her testimony, Manamela shrugged off blame for the relocation.

