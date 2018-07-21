Justice Moseneke faces major assignment in Lesotho

File: Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke says him and his team want to restore permanent peace in Lesotho. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Just months after resolving the Life Esidimeni tragedy where more than 140 mental health patients died, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke is facing another major assignment -- Lesotho.

Appointed by Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator President Cyril Ramaphosa, he is determined to find a lasting solution.

Moseneke is heading a SADC Mediation Facilitation Team to the country.

He will be assisted by three deputy ministers including International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister, Regina Mhaule.

"I have been informed over and over again that the leadership is welcoming to my visit on Friday,” Moseneke said.

“I will be going to see the King, prime minister and other representatives,” said Moseneke.

Moseneke wants to begin discussions on some pertinent issues. These include reforming the military and judiciary and amending the Constitution.



Lesotho has been a concern for SADC since the attempted coup in 2014 and the military’s suspected meddling in political affairs.

The bloc is making it clear that it will not allow any change of government through unconstitutional means.

Its Preventative Mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho, or Sapmil, will be stationed in Maseru until at least November.

Moseneke says this mediation team will not remove any political leaders in Maseru.

He says it's nonpartisan and is only aimed at restoring stability to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

eNCA