Mossel Bay desalination plant could save drought-stricken towns

JOHANNESBURG - As the Western Cape’s drought deepens, authorities are hurriedly planning to make desalination a reality. But it is a costly process that will hit taxpayers hard.

Mossel Bay is one the few towns in the Western Cape where there is no water shortage. In fact, the Wolwedans Dam – the biggest of three dams – is 73 percent full.

The country’s largest seawater desalination plant is based in the coastal town. It was built in 2011, at a cost of R200-million, when the Southern Cape faced a serious drought.

But the plant is not being used at present and costs about R200,000 a month to maintain.

Authorities believe the plant is a long-term investment and concede it is an expensive exercise.

“Desalination it is good technology. The problem with desalination is the high energy costs. We’ve calculated that almost 50 percent of your desalination costs are for energy," explained Mossel Bay Municipality spokesman Dick Naidoo.

"Just to give you an example. Our customers pay around R9 per kilolitre if it is water from the dam. If we run the desalination plant it will cost them around R16 per kilolitre. Almost 50 percent of that is energy costs.”

But Naidoo believes desalination plants are, nevertheless, an answer to the Western Cape’s water challenges.



“Over the years there has been a decrease in rainfall in the Southern Cape. I believe that our dams and rivers will be drying up soon and it's imperative that municipalities invest in desalination because they are quite close to the sea.

"The Mossel Bay plant is in a suitable area in terms of the zoning: very close to the electrical structures, very close to our reservoirs and I think it made sense for us six years ago to look at this option.”

Naidoo said the plant could help supply neighbouring municipalities, but the challenge was how to transfer water from one town to another on a daily basis.



eNCA