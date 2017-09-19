Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

VIDEO: Mother of slain Eskom employee wants answers

  • South Africa
The distraught mother of Thembisile Yende is desperately seeking answers following the brutal death of her daughter.

JOHANNESBURG - Nester Yende is desperately seeking answers following the brutal death of her daughter, Thembisile, an Eskom employee. 

Her decomposed body was found in an office at an Eskom substation in Springs, on the East Rand in May. She had been missing for more than two weeks

READ: Yende murdered ahead of whistle-blowing on copper syndicate: SAPS

The man accused of killing Yende is in custody after being denied bail by the Springs Magistrate’s Court.

He appeared again in court on Monday and the case was postponed

Nester Yende spoke on record for the first time since her daughter's death:

 

