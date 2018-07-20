Mother, toddler die in fire

File: A mother and a three-year-old toddler died in a fire in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Pixabay / Tookapic

EAST LONDON - A mother and a three-year-old toddler died in a fire at Merelisa Locality, Thoboyi Village, Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape Police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the mother allegedly left her four children at home to go buy groceries.

She was informed by one of her children that the house was on fire.

“The three-year-old toddler was inside the house, the mother came back rushing and went inside the burning house trying to rescue the child," said Manatha.

"Unfortunately, both of them died in the fire.”

Manatha said identities of the deceased were being withheld until the next of kin had been informed of the tragedy.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Police have opened an inquest docket.

