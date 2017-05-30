Motorists urged to avoid N3 after fatal crash

File: Three lanes have since been reopened, one remains closed and there's a massive backlog. Photo: eNCA / Khayelihle Khumalo

JOHANNESBURG - There’s chaos on the N3 southbound near the Marlboro off-ramp in Johannesburg.

A section of the highway was closed after a truck and bakkie crashed just before midnight.

Both drivers were killed.

JHB - N3 South, #CRASH ROAD CLOSED between Marlboro Drive and the London Road exit pic.twitter.com/2K8fVsstXq — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 30, 2017

@PigSpotter massive truck accident on n3 south between marlboro and london. Highway closed at marboro offramp. Truck was on fire. pic.twitter.com/txDLzb88Ug — Jaco van Staden (@jaco_van_staden) May 30, 2017

Three lanes have since been reopened, one remains closed and there's a massive backlog.

The Johannesburg Metro Police are urging motorists to avoid the N3 South and use the M1 and M2 instead.

