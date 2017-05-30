Motorists urged to avoid N3 after fatal crash

JOHANNESBURG - There’s chaos on the N3 southbound near the Marlboro off-ramp in Johannesburg.
A section of the highway was closed after a truck and bakkie crashed just before midnight.
Both drivers were killed.
JHB - N3 South, #CRASH ROAD CLOSED between Marlboro Drive and the London Road exit pic.twitter.com/2K8fVsstXq— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 30, 2017
@PigSpotter massive truck accident on n3 south between marlboro and london. Highway closed at marboro offramp. Truck was on fire. pic.twitter.com/txDLzb88Ug— Jaco van Staden (@jaco_van_staden) May 30, 2017
Three lanes have since been reopened, one remains closed and there's a massive backlog.
The Johannesburg Metro Police are urging motorists to avoid the N3 South and use the M1 and M2 instead.
eNCA
