Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Motorists urged to avoid N3 after fatal crash

  • South Africa
File: Three lanes have since been reopened, one remains closed and there's a massive backlog. Photo: eNCA / Khayelihle Khumalo

JOHANNESBURG - There’s chaos on the N3 southbound near the Marlboro off-ramp in Johannesburg.

A section of the highway was closed after a truck and bakkie crashed just before midnight.

Both drivers were killed.

Three lanes have since been reopened, one remains closed and there's a massive backlog.

The Johannesburg Metro Police are urging motorists to avoid the N3 South and use the M1 and M2 instead.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close