High police presence on roads ahead of Easter weekend

File: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has warned that traffic authorities will be out in full force dealing with all factors contributing to or compromising road safety. Photo: eNCA / Khayelihle Khumalo

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has issued a stern warning to motorists this Easter weekend.

As traffic volumes build up around the country, there is a heavy police and metro police presence on the roads.

Thousands of people are making their way to various destinations across the country.

Nzimande warned authorities will be out in full force dealing with all factors contributing to or compromising road safety.

The minister on Thursday joined officers at a roadblock outside Pretoria.

He said various departments had come together to combat road fatalities.

"We have health, we have SAPS and Home Affairs [there] so we can deal with all issues that impact road safety, including driver fatigue, which is a significant contributor," Nzimande added.

eNCA