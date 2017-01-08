Motorists warned to heed caution on wet roads

File: Emergency services are warning motorists to be careful on the roads. Photo: Twitter / @_ArriveAlive

JOHANNESBURG - As rainy weather persists around Johannesburg, emergency services are warning motorists to be careful on the roads.

They have responded to dozens of accidents this weekend.

At least 16 people died in a collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the N1 in Hammanskraal on Saturday.

Authorities are urging motorists to comply with the rules of the road.

“Motorists need to be more cautious to help reduce the number of accidents," said Robert Mulaudzi.

"We are coming from the festive season where we have had a number of motor vehicle accidents.

"I think all the motorists that are driving get to change the behaviour of making sure that when we are driving on our roads we make sure that we obey the rules of the roads and keep to the speed limit.”

eNCA