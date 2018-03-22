CATCH IT LIVE: Motshekga to brief media on school sanitation facilities

File: Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga will brief the media on how her department will deal with eliminating pit toilets in schools. Photo: eNCA

This livestream is expected to commence at 12:30 CAT.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will brief the media on Thursday on her departments responses to President Ramaphosa's call for action on sanitation facilities in schools.

The president directed the department to provide him with an audit of sanitation facilities in schools within three months, followed up by a comprehensive plan to address shortcomings identified in the audit.

Motshekga will meet with all Education MEC’s, Heads of Education Departments and officials responsible for infrastructure in provincial education departments at the Southern Sun near O R Tambo airport, before addressing the media.

The media briefing is expected to commence at 12:30 CAT.

