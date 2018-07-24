Motsoaledi to head SA delegation to International Aids Conference

Aaron Motsoaledi, South African Minister of Health at a press conference at the Brics conference at the Durban International Convention Centre, 20 July, 2018. Photo: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza on Monday, delegated Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to lead a strong South African delegation to the 22nd International Aids Conference (Aids 2018) taking place in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The conference will take place from July 23 - 27, under the theme: “Breaking Barriers Building Bridges”.

The Presidency said Mabuza will join President Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa's hosts the 10th Brics Summit in Johannesburg.

"Through Minister Motsoaledi, the Deputy President has conveyed his sincere apology to the conference and especially to more than 500 South African delegates consisting of Aids activists, researchers, scientists, government officials, HIV/Aids ambassadors as well as Premiers, Deputy Ministers and MECs that are in attendance," the Presidency said.

"South African Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mr Bruce Koloane has welcomed all members of the SA delegation to Amsterdam, urging them to be positive ambassadors for South Africa and to make a strong country impression to this global gathering. South African delegates have already taken part in some of the AIDS 2018 Conference sessions including ones on HIV prevalence and prevention as well as on key populations in Africa."

The conference is the largest conference on global health issues in the world and was first convened during the peak of the AIDS epidemic in 1985. The conference is expected to provide the 18,000 delegates with the latest HIV research, as well as an opportunity to reflect on key issues facing both the HIV sector and the broader global health community, the presidency said.

The conference is hosted by the International Aids Society (IAS), the world’s largest association of HIV professionals, with members from more than 180 countries.

"At this AIDS 2018, South African researchers and programme leaders will be releasing new resources and announcements demonstrating South Africa’s strong commitment to ending Aids," the Presidency said.

"As South Africa and the world mark the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu and Tata Nelson Mandela this year, South Africa’s exhibition stand that will be unveiled by Minister Motsoaledi tomorrow, 24 July 2018, will reflect and honour their significant contributions to the HIV and TB response.

"The stand has been dubbed “Vilakazi Street”, the Soweto street where the homes of two Nobel Peace Prize laureates – South Africa’s first democratically elected president, the late President Nelson Mandela, and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu – are found."

African News Agency