Motsoaledi welcomes criticism from health ombudsman

  • South Africa
FILE: Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed harsh criticism from Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

Makgoba made scathing remarks on eNCA about South Africa's public healthcare system and healthcare professionals.

Motsoaledi believes the private sector should also take some accountability.

I'm happy he is the one saying so, everyone said don’t touch the private sector. The cost of healthcare is ever escalating, 8.5 percent of the GDP and 4.5 percent is spent for only 16 percent of the population. 2.4 million pregnant women a year, the private sector is only treating 140 000, Aids, the private sector is treating only 300,000.TB, the private sector isn’t treating anyone with TB and doctors, 80 percent are in the private sector," said Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

eNCA

