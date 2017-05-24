Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Motsoeneng disciplinary hearing to resume on Wednesday evening – SABC

  • South Africa
File: The disciplinary hearing into former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will resume at 6pm on Wednesday. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

PARLIAMENT – The disciplinary hearing of Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the matricless former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer, will start on Wednesday night after he lost a Labour Court case to interdict the broadcaster from disciplining him.

“The Labour Court today at 14:00 [on Wednesday] dismissed the interdict. The Chairperson of the disciplinary hearing had granted the postponement until today and the hearing will therefore recommence at 18:00 this evening,” SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said in a statement.

Motsoeneng is facing the disciplinary hearing for calling a media briefing on April 19 in which he attacked the new interim board for scrapping his 90/10 local music policy.

The defiant Motsoeneng is facing concurrent disciplinary hearings stemming from a Public Protector report that found that he had lied about his qualifications, purged staff and increased his salary exorbitantly during his tenure at Auckland Park, the SABC headquarters in Johannesburg.

A ruling by the Western Cape High Court in December last year found that Motsoeneng was unfit to hold any office until such time a fresh disciplinary hearing cleared him of any wrongdoing, or if a court set aside the Public Protector’s report.

African News Agency

