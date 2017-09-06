Motsoeneng’s legal representative pins Jimmy Matthews for SABC 8 sacking

File: Former SABC COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s legal representative, Thabani Masuku says his client should not be held personally liable for the wrongful dismissal of eight journalists. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG -The labour court in Johannesburg on Wednesday heard that former South African Broadcasting Corporation acting CEO Jimmy Matthews was responsible for the sacking of eight journalists in July 2016.

Former SABC COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s legal representative, Thabani Masuku, argued that his client should not be held personally liable for the wrongful dismissal of eight journalists at the public broadcaster in the so-called SABC eight saga.

On 11 May, the Labour Court granted the application by trade union Solidarity to add Motsoeneng, along with acting head of news Simon Tebele, as respondents in the trade union’s cost order case against the SABC.

Masuku made reference to Tebele’s affidavit that the journalists were fired under Matthew’s directive.

He also told the court that there was another existing affidavit by former acting CEO James Aguma which cleared Motsoeneng of any wrongdoing.

Solidarity and the Broadcast, Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union are asking that the three be held responsible for the SABC 8’s legal action against the SABC.

The costs order application came after the SABC 8 successfully challenged their dismissal from the public broadcaster after they had defied Motsoeneng’s instruction not to show violent service delivery protests on any of the platforms of the public broadcaster.

The SABC’s legal representative, Phillip Mokoena, argued that it should only be held liable for 10% of the costs.

African News Agency