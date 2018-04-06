Mourners continue celebrating Mama Winnie's life

JOHANNESBURG - There's a hive of activity in Soweto outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
ANC veterans are expected to visit the house in Orlando West to pay their respects.
#WinnieMandela #WinnieMadikizelaMandela #RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela Zoleka Mandela has arrived here at the Orlando, Soweto home of her late grandmother. Trevor Manuel has also gone inside to show his respects to the Madikizela-Mandela family.— Erin Bates (@ermbates) April 6, 2018
#WinnieMandela #WinnieMadikizelaMandela #RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela Dali Tambo has just arrived at the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando, Soweto to pay his respects. He greets other mourners in the road outside the property now.— Erin Bates (@ermbates) April 6, 2018
Madikizela-Mandela passed away on Monday.
People from all walks of life described her as a brave, courageous and true hero of South Africa's liberation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said Madikizela-Mandela will receive an official state funeral on 14 April.
