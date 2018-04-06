Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mourners continue celebrating Mama Winnie's life

  • South Africa
Women wearing ANC clothing with the face of Nelson Mandela are seen outside the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - There's a hive of activity in Soweto outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

ANC veterans are expected to visit the house in Orlando West to pay their respects.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on Monday.

People from all walks of life described her as a brave, courageous and true hero of South Africa's liberation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Madikizela-Mandela will receive an official state funeral on 14 April.

- Additional reporting ANA

