Mourners continue celebrating Mama Winnie's life

Women wearing ANC clothing with the face of Nelson Mandela are seen outside the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - There's a hive of activity in Soweto outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

ANC veterans are expected to visit the house in Orlando West to pay their respects.

#WinnieMandela #WinnieMadikizelaMandela #RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela Zoleka Mandela has arrived here at the Orlando, Soweto home of her late grandmother. Trevor Manuel has also gone inside to show his respects to the Madikizela-Mandela family. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) April 6, 2018

#WinnieMandela #WinnieMadikizelaMandela #RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela Dali Tambo has just arrived at the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando, Soweto to pay his respects. He greets other mourners in the road outside the property now. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) April 6, 2018

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on Monday.

People from all walks of life described her as a brave, courageous and true hero of South Africa's liberation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Madikizela-Mandela will receive an official state funeral on 14 April.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA