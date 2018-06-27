Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Moyane can't shoulder the blame alone: Expert

JOHANNESBURG, 27 June 2018 - Corporate governance expert, Peter Goss, says Tom Moyane can't be the only one shouldering the blame for poor leadership at SARS. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A corporate governance expert says Tom Moyane can't be the only one shouldering the blame for poor leadership at SARS.

Peter Goss says practicing ethics and good policy's not the responsibility of just one person.

An inquiry is currently under way into the revenue service's tax administration and governance.

Former senior SARS officials shared their experiences of working for the revenue collector.

One of the focus points is to determine whether former staff members were forced to leave.

