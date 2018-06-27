Moyane can't shoulder the blame alone: Expert

JOHANNESBURG, 27 June 2018 - Corporate governance expert, Peter Goss, says Tom Moyane can't be the only one shouldering the blame for poor leadership at SARS. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A corporate governance expert says Tom Moyane can't be the only one shouldering the blame for poor leadership at SARS.

Peter Goss says practicing ethics and good policy's not the responsibility of just one person.

Vusi Ngqulana takes the stand now. He joined #Sars in 2008-2017

He says he joined #Sars to give back to his country and the difference he was going to make for the people of SA. #eNCA #SarsInquiry pic.twitter.com/dgweg6pc0Q — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) June 27, 2018

An inquiry is currently under way into the revenue service's tax administration and governance.

Former senior SARS officials shared their experiences of working for the revenue collector.

[HAPPENING NOW] #SarsInquiry: Former SARS executive Barry Hore is now on the stand. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/8IFrgFfJkl — eNCA (@eNCA) June 27, 2018

One of the focus points is to determine whether former staff members were forced to leave.

