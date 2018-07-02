Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Moyane fails in bid to have SARS inquiry stopped

  • South Africa
File: Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has failed in his bid to have the revenue's inquiry halted. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has failed in his attempt to have the SARS Inquiry stopped for now.

Judge Robert Nugent has refuted claims that Moyane was not invited.

He also says the inquiry can't legally dissolve itself.

Last week former  SARS staff gave detailed testimonies about how they worked under a climate of intimidation and secrecy once Moyane took over the reins from Pravin Gordhan.

Moyane made an 11-th hour appearance at the inquiry claiming the hearing was unfair and biased.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close