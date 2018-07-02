Moyane fails in bid to have SARS inquiry stopped

File: Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has failed in his bid to have the revenue's inquiry halted. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has failed in his attempt to have the SARS Inquiry stopped for now.

Judge Nugent says the submission by Mpofu to have this commission stopped because Moyane has another hearing holds no merit as this inquiry is #Sars and not solely based on Moyane. #eNCA #SarsInquiry — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) July 2, 2018

Judge Robert Nugent has refuted claims that Moyane was not invited.

Judge Nugent says the submission on why Moyane was not invited is disingenuous and Moyane was at home watching TV when invited from 20 June already. #eNCA #SarsInquiry — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) July 2, 2018

He also says the inquiry can't legally dissolve itself.

Judge Nugent says this commission has no powers to decide on whether Sars should pay of Moyane’s Legal fees. #eNCA #SarsInquiry — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) July 2, 2018

Last week former SARS staff gave detailed testimonies about how they worked under a climate of intimidation and secrecy once Moyane took over the reins from Pravin Gordhan.

Judge Nugent says the inquiry into #Sars is much broader but Moyane’s hearing is narrow and speaks to Moyane’s work. #eNCA #SarsInquiry — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) July 2, 2018

Moyane made an 11-th hour appearance at the inquiry claiming the hearing was unfair and biased.

