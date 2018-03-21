Moyane must be held to account and face prison time: Corruption Watch

JOHANNESBURG, 21 March 2018 – Corruption Watch says it will pursue a private prosecution against suspended Sars boss, Tom Moyane. But, said it will do so if the National Prosecuting Authority doesn't go after him. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch says it will not let SARS boss Tom Moyane fade into the distance.

The corruption fighting NGO said that, if the National Prosecuting Authority failed to charge Moyane, they would pursue a private prosecution against him.

SARS Commissioner Moyane has been suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Moyane's done countless things that are sufficient for an investigation. There's the VAT issue with the Guptas; the Makwakwa issue; there's the rogue unit issue, which arguably was the most damaging single event that South Africa has experienced, that led to the destruction of SARS, that led to the then hounding of the minister of finance, and that was a plan concocted between KPMG and Moyane to bascially cause absolute havoc in the country," said David Lewis of Corruption Watch.

"This cannot be somone who can just be let go. Pleasureable as that may be, he's got to be held to account for it and I'm afraid in this case, account is prison."

